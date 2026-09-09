Nicolas Claxton Projected to Start at Center for Bulls
Nicolas Claxton is projected to open the season as the starting five, according to Law Murray of The Athletic. The move does not create a brand-new role after Claxton started 68 of 69 games for Brooklyn last season, but it does give him a fresh setup as Chicago looks to fill its center spot under Tiago Splitter. Zach Collins and Jalen Smith are the main backup bigs on the roster, so Claxton should still have a steady path to the 27.8 minutes per game he logged last season. He averaged 11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks on 57.1 percent shooting, and playing off Josh Giddey's passing could help his lob and putback chances. The 61.6 percent free-throw mark remains the fantasy tax.
Source: Law Murray
Source: Law Murray