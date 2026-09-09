Tory Horton Ruled Out Against Patriots
Tory Horton (hamstring) has officially been ruled out for Thursday's 2026 season opener at home against the visiting New England Patriots, according to the team. Horton played in only eight games as a rookie in 2025 after being selected in the fifth round from Colorado State, and he will begin his second season in the NFL on the sidelines because of a hamstring injury. Even when healthy, Horton should be on the waiver wire in most single-year fantasy football leagues after he caught just 13 passes for 161 yards on 22 targets last year, although he did find the end zone five times. With Horton sidelined for the opener in the Super Bowl rematch, Montorie Foster is expected to serve as the WR4 for the Seahawks, behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, and Cooper Kupp. Horton is not rostered in any Yahoo leagues to begin Week 1. It remains to be seen if he will make his 2026 debut next weekend versus the division-rival Arizona Cardinals on the road.
Source: Seahawks PR
Source: Seahawks PR