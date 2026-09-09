Rome Odunze is Listed as Limited in Practice on Wednesday
Rome Odunze (calf) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice. After sitting out on Tuesday, Odunze was back on the practice field on Wednesday. Odunze is currently considered day-to-day while he deals with a calf injury. It seems that his status for the Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers is up in the air. Fantasy managers don't need to panic yet, with two more days to get upgraded to full in practice. The Bears would likely need to rely on Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland more in the passing game if Odunze is unable to go.
Source: Bears PR
Source: Bears PR