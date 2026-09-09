Sam Darnold is Ruled Out with Hip Injury
Sam Darnold (hip) has been ruled out for the rest of Wednesday's Week 1 contest against the New England Patriots. Darnold suffered a hip injury while taking a sack during the opening drive of the game. The 29-year-old will officially miss the rest of this game while he undergoes further testing on his hip. Drew Lock has taken over under center for the rest of this game and possibly longer. Fantasy managers will need to wait until the testing is completed, but they might need to look for another quarterback if Darnold misses an extended period of time. Without Darnold, Lock would likely start in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport