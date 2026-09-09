Ron Holland II Rebuilding His Jump Shot This Offseason
Ron Holland II has spent the offseason working to become more of a perimeter threat, Roundtable's Eric Rutter reports. The former No. 5 pick shot just 25.3 percent from three last season, and the spacing issue followed him into the playoffs, where his role collapsed and he picked up multiple DNPs. Holland still averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 19.9 minutes across 78 regular-season games, so the defensive profile remains useful. The problem is the crowd. Detroit added Isaiah Joe, Taurean Prince, and Gary Harris this summer, while Duncan Robinson and Kevin Huerter are already in the shooting mix. Holland has the tools to force his way into minutes, but until the jumper shows up in games, he is more of a camp monitor than a draft-day target.
Source: Eric Rutter
Source: Eric Rutter