Kyrie Irving Ramps Up in Pickup Games
Kyrie Irving (knee) has been playing offseason pickup games as he ramps up toward a 2026-27 return, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. Irving tore the ACL in his left knee in March 2025 and sat out all of 2025-26, leaving him 19 months removed from the injury when training camp begins. The 34-year-old has averaged 25.5 points and 5.1 assists in a Mavericks uniform, and his return would give Cooper Flagg a real off-ball partner after a rookie season worth 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. Max Christie and the reserve guards would lose some minutes once Irving is active. The fantasy wrinkle is the deadline, with MacMahon noting contenders could pursue Irving if Masai Ujiri is willing to listen.
Source: Tim MacMahon
Source: Tim MacMahon