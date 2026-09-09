Breece Hall Logs Full Practice Session on Wednesday
Breece Hall (groin) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice session. As expected, Hall is a full-go to begin the week ahead of Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Hall suffered a groin injury late in camp, but the 25-year-old has been making good progress lately. Barring any setbacks, Hall should be active and ready to go for the season opener. He projects to be a high-end RB2 with RB1 upside, assuming the Jets can put together a half-decent offensive line. Fantasy managers should check back ahead of Sunday's game, but it sounds like Hall should be ready to play in the season opener.
Source: Rich Cimini
Source: Rich Cimini