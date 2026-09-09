Kenyon Sadiq Posts Full Practice Session on Wednesday
Kenyon Sadiq (groin) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice. The first-round rookie is trending towards making his NFL debut versus the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Sadiq missed part of the offseason while recovering from hernia surgery. He was able to get through a full practice session to begin the week, which is a great sign for his status ahead of Week 1. Mason Taylor is likely going to start, so Sadiq will probably have a smaller role behind him. It might take some time before Sadiq begins making an impact in New York.
Source: New York Jets
Source: New York Jets