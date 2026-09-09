Emeka Egbuka Logs Full Practice on Wednesday
Emeka Egbuka (toe) was able to log in a full practice session on Wednesday. Barring any setbacks, it sounds like Egbuka is going to be ready to go for the Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Egbuka has been dealing with a lingering toe injury for several weeks. Finally, it sounds like Egbuka is fully healthy and ready to go ahead of the season opener. He'll likely be a focal point in the Bucs passing offense with Mike Evans no longer on the team. Egbuka is a high-end WR2 heading into a favorable matchup versus the Bengals shaky defense.
Source: Paul Dehner Jr.
Source: Paul Dehner Jr.