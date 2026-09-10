Hunter Henry Relatively Quiet in Week 1 Loss
Hunter Henry caught all three of his targets for 26 receiving yards during Wednesday's Week 1 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. Henry produced every time the ball was thrown his way, but he didn't have a very encouraging target share, and his average of 8.7 yards per catch was significantly lower than last year's mark of 12.8 yards. Similarly, Henry averaged 10.5 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues last year, as opposed to just 5.6 points on Wednesday night. It didn't help that the Patriots' lone touchdown went to a tight end other than Henry; it was a two-yard touchdown pass from Drake Maye to rookie Eli Raridon. Presumably, Henry will still be more of a threat around the goal line than Raridon going forward, but the rookie's presence and the somewhat frustrating state of the offense could reduce the veteran's fantasy upside. The only encouraging news for his fantasy outlook is that A.J. Brown (ankle) could miss extended time, leaving Henry as Maye's favorite physical, big-bodied target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller