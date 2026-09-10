Romeo Doubs Incredibly Underwhelming in Patriots Debut
Romeo Doubs was unable to haul in any of his three targets during Wednesday's Week 1 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. One of Drake Maye's passes to Doubs was intercepted, and the veteran receiver dropped another in the fourth quarter despite being uncovered. After the game, he took accountability for his woes, saying, "I just wasn't locked in enough." He reportedly sat at his locker for a long time as the locker room cleared out, feeling the weight of several costly plays after the Patriots blew a late lead and lost 13-10 in this Super Bowl rematch. Although Doubs turned in a very ugly fantasy performance, he might have another opportunity to bounce back very soon. Teammate A.J. Brown (ankle) suffered a potentially serious injury in the loss, leaving his status in doubt for Week 2. If Brown needs more than 11 days to recover, Doubs would jump to the No. 1 spot on the depth chart for the Patriots' next contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In that scenario, he'd remain in the WR3/flex tier for fantasy purposes.
Source: Andrew Callahan
Source: Andrew Callahan