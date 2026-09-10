Eli Raridon Converts Lone Target Into First Career Touchdown
Eli Raridon converted his lone target into a two-yard touchdown reception against the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday night. Raridon's trip to the end zone initially gave the Patriots a 7-0 lead, but they eventually blew the lead and lost 13-10 in this Super Bowl matchup. Fantasy managers should feel encouraged that Raridon was not only used around the goal line, but also managed to get open in the end zone. However, it was somewhat concerning to see him targeted on just one of Drake Maye's 33 pass attempts. Raridon won't score a touchdown every week, so he'll need to carve out a much larger target share if he wants to stay on the fantasy radar in redraft leagues. For now, managers can leave him on the waiver wire heading into Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller