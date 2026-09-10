Seahawks Rule Out Fracture for Sam Darnold
Sam Darnold (hip) did not suffer a bone fracture during Wednesday's Week 1 contest against the New England Patriots, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. Darnold exited at the end of the Seahawks' opening drive, and he was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game. The Seahawks transported the veteran quarterback to Harborview Medical Center, since they didn't have the capability to run a CT scan in their own stadium. Darnold is still undergoing additional testing to confirm his diagnosis, but the fact that he avoided a fracture is good news. Furthermore, Pelissero pointed out that head coach Mike Macdonald "sounded upbeat about the initial prognosis" after the game. It sounds like Darnold avoided a season-ending injury, but we'd be surprised to see him play in Week 2. Drew Lock will step in as the Seahawks' starter for the duration of Darnold's absence.
Source: Tom Pelissero
Source: Tom Pelissero