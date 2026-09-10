Eli Stowers Limited in Practice on Wednesday
Eli Stowers (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday, according to the team's official injury report. The second-round rookie initially suffered the injury during training camp, and now it's lingering into the start of the regular season. At this point, there is a chance that Stowers will be sidelined for Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, delaying his NFL debut. On the other hand, if he upgrades to a full participant in either of the next two days, he should be cleared to play. Fantasy managers should stay tuned to the Eagles' next two injury reports for additional updates. Regardless of whether he plays, Stowers will remain off the redraft radar in his role as the No. 2 tight end behind Dallas Goedert.
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Source: Philadelphia Eagles