Keaton Mitchell Limited with a Hamstring Injury on Wednesday
Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to the team's official injury report. Mitchell has been dealing with the hamstring injury for a little while, so it's actually somewhat encouraging that he was able to practice even in a limited capacity. With that being said, his status for Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals remains up in the air. Fantasy managers should monitor the Chargers' injury reports over the next two days to see if Mitchell's status improves at all. If he doesn't end up playing on Sunday, Kimani Vidal would step up as the Chargers' No. 2 running back behind Omarion Hampton.
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Source: Los Angeles Chargers