Jaxon Smith-Njigba Scores the Decisive Touchdown in Week 1 Win
Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught eight of his 11 targets for 122 yards and one touchdown during Wednesday's Week 1 victory over the New England Patriots. His touchdown came on a massive 45-yard reception and briefly tied the game before Seattle eventually pulled away late in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks ran into some early adversity on Thursday night as quarterback Sam Darnold suffered a hip injury during the opening drive and was subsequently ruled out. However, Drew Lock played well after taking over for Darnold, helping to fuel the big game from Smith-Njigba, who was the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year last season. The 24-year-old receiver showed that he is capable of producing high-end fantasy results despite catching passes from a backup quarterback and being covered by a superstar cornerback like Christian Gonzalez. Even if Lock remains the starter going forward, Smith-Njigba should continue to rank as a high-end WR1 in all fantasy leagues. Seattle now has 11 days off before returning to action in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller