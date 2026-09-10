Rams D/ST Still a Top Fantasy Option Despite Veteran's Absence

Sep 10, 2026, 2:13 AM ET
The Los Angeles Rams D/ST enters Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers as a high-end fantasy football unit. A divisional matchup against the 49ers is never easy, but the Rams have so much talent on defense that they should deliver spectacular fantasy contributions regardless of the matchup. This unit finished eighth in fantasy points last year, and that was before they traded for future Hall of Fame defender Myles Garrett. Garrett is presumably the early favorite to lead the NFL in sacks, and he could help the Rams finish the 2026 season as the top-scoring defense in fantasy football. The rich got even richer this offseason as Los Angeles also lured Aaron Donald out of retirement, but he'll be inactive for the season opener. Even with Donald sidelined, this Garrett-led defense is locked and loaded as a top-three fantasy option for Week 1.--Andersen PickardSource: RotoBaller