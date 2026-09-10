Sep 10, 2026, 2:06 AM ET

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford won the league MVP award last season, and he continues to play at an elite level despite being 38 years old. Of course, he has certainly had some help from one of the best wide receiver duos in recent NFL history. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams combined for 2,504 yards and 24 touchdowns last year, as both receivers finished as the WR9 or higher. This strong supporting cast will help Stafford produce in a divisional contest against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. The 49ers represent a modest matchup, as they allowed the 13th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks last year. The unit did get some upgrades in the form of Dre Greenlaw and Osa Odighizuwa, but that's probably not enough to slow down Stafford in fantasy football. Thanks to his strong supporting cast and the projected competitive nature of Thursday's divisional battle, Stafford remains firmly in the mix to be a top-10 fantasy quarterback for Week 1.