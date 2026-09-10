Harrison Mevis Not Worth Streaming in Week 1
Harrison Mevis enters the season as an appealing fantasy option given the high-end status of his team's offense. There's definitely full-season fantasy upside here, but Mevis probably belongs on the waiver wire for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. First of all, this game is being played in Australia. The Melbourne Cricket Ground is at sea level, which means there will be thicker air and tougher kicking conditions. We also don't know what the kicking surface will be like in this stadium, creating some uncertainty. Additionally, this is a tougher matchup for Mevis, as the 49ers allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to kickers last year. The bright side is that the Rams should find themselves in plenty of scoring opportunities given the excellent state of their offense, but even last year, he ranked as the #13 kicker in fantasy points per game. Concerns about this matchup and the stadium environment outweigh any value gained from playing alongside a powerful offense. Mevis ranks outside the top 12 fantasy kickers for this divisional battle to open the season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller