Kyren Williams Possesses a Safe Floor for Week 1
Kyren Williams has been a top-10 fantasy running back in PPR leagues over each of the last three seasons. Consistency has been a key theme for the Notre Dame product, who scored double-digit fantasy points in 14 of his 17 games last year. That higher-end floor should remain in place for 2026, as Williams gets ready to kick off the season against the San Francisco 49ers in Australia. The biggest storyline to watch is how the Rams split backfield touches. Williams has shown that he can be a workhorse back in the past, but the Rams made a deliberate effort to limit his workload last year so he could be healthy for a full season. If that happens again this year, Williams will remain an RB1 with touchdown upside, but Blake Corum could get onto the fantasy radar as an RB3/flex, too. Matchup-wise, the 49ers allowed the 14th-most rushing yards, 14th-most receiving yards, and 13th-most fantasy points.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller