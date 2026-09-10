George Holani Keeps Pace With Rookie For Carries in Week 1
George Holani was relatively involved in Seattle's Week 1 win over the New England Patriots. Rookie running back Jadarian Price drew the start, but Holani entered the game on the first drive, played 46% of the snaps, and recorded eight carries to Price's 10. Holani did not catch his only target of the game. Although Holani received a fair number of touches relative to Price, he was far less explosive. Price averaged 5.2 yards per carry to Holani's 3.6. However, it is clear that the Seahawks would like to work at least two running backs into the offense. As the offense improves, so too should the effectiveness of both backs. If Holani's yards per carry increase and he catches a couple of targets per game, he may garner flex appeal as long as Zach Charbonnet (knee) is out. Holani was also active when the Seahawks were near the goal line, suggesting that he possesses potential touchdown upside. He is worth rostering to see what happens over the next couple of weeks.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN