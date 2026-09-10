Puka Nacua's Quest to Defend WR1 Title Begins Thursday in Australia
Puka Nacua finished as the overall WR1 in PPR leagues last season, and he'll look to replicate his elite campaign in 2026. He kicks off his season on Thursday in Australia against the San Francisco 49ers. We're expecting this 49ers pass defense to look somewhat similar to last year, which means Nacua should have no trouble finishing as a high-end WR1 this week. After all, the 2025 49ers allowed the 14th-most fantasy points, ninth-most catches, and 11th-most receiving yards to wide receivers. Nacua totaled 15 catches, 149 yards, and two touchdowns across his two games against the Niners last year. Potential discipline could await Nacua later in the season as the league continues to investigate his off-field conduct, but for now, he's a full-go in Week 1. He ranks as a high-end WR1 with a high ceiling and high floor.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller