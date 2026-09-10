Romeo Doubs Has Path to High Target Share Following Injury
Romeo Doubs could have a great opportunity to bounce back from his disappointing Week 1 after an injury to A.J. Brown (ankle) could leave him more targets moving forward. Doubs didn't have a catch in his Patriots debut and had an ugly drop on what could have been a big gain. With Brown's departure from the game with an ankle injury that required a walking boot when he left the locker room, though, Doubs could be set for more work in the coming weeks as the team's most proven receiver. The veteran came over from the Packers as a free agent this offseason and had a strong training camp before his disappointing opener. He will have 10 days before Week 2's game against the Steelers to continue to build his rapport with Drake Maye. As both players try to erase the memory of Week 1, Doubs has the potential to step up as the team's top receiver for as long as Brown is out, making him a strong pickup from the waiver wire in almost all formats, depending on who else emerges this week.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller