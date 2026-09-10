Drew Lock Delivers With Big Second Half in Week 1
Drew Lock stepped in for Sam Darnold (hip) in Week 1 against the New England Patriots. Lock completed 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. He also added 13 yards on the ground. Lock was thrust into a difficult situation on Wednesday with Darnold going down on the fifth play from scrimmage. The Seahawks' offense struggled to move the ball for most of the first half. However, Lock found his chemistry with his wide receivers in the second half, leading Seattle to 13 unanswered points and the eventual victory. Lock was efficient in this outing and recorded a QBR of 78.6. We have seen Lock succeed in relief of Seattle's starting quarterbacks in the past as well. As such, he should be able to continue supporting fantasy success for Seattle's skill players. Notably, Lock still supported a high-end WR1 outing for wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. If Lock has to play additional games, fantasy managers can rest assured that he should be able to keep the offense afloat.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN