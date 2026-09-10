Terrance Ferguson Still a Riskier Play Despite Favorable Matchup
Terrance Ferguson is trending up in fantasy football. As he continues to work his way toward the No. 1 spot on the depth chart, Ferguson has emerged as the Rams tight end to roster in redraft leagues. However, that doesn't mean he's a no-brainer fantasy option for Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. Ferguson finished his rookie season on a high note with five catches and two touchdowns across two games, but other than that, we haven't seen him maintain a consistent fantasy-relevant role. It's fair to say that he could remain dependent on touchdowns, and he's certainly not a lock to find the end zone within an offense that also includes Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. The good news for Ferguson is that he gets a softer matchup, as the Niners allowed the eighth-most fantasy points and sixth-most touchdowns to tight ends last year. Still, until Ferguson proves that he can handle a large workload every week, he's a riskier fantasy option. He ranks as the TE20 in RotoBaller's Week 1 fantasy football rankings.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller