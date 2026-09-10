Paul Reed Primed for Expanded Role with Pistons
Paul Reed is in line for a more featured role as the team's backup big this season, according to Hunter Patterson of The Athletic. Patterson views Detroit's decision to trade Isaiah Stewart to Memphis as a vote of confidence in Reed, who earned the promotion in the playoffs. The former G-League MVP forced his way into the rotation against Cleveland in the second round, averaging 11.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in roughly 13 minutes per game while going 24-for-34 from the field. With Stewart's 22.7 minutes a night now up for grabs, Reed's 61.7 percent shooting from last season and his knack for steals and blocks give him legitimate late-round appeal. His value could climb even higher if restricted free agent Jalen Duren's contract standoff drags into training camp.
Source: Hunter Patterson
Source: Hunter Patterson