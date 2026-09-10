Cooper Kupp Has Touchdown Called Back in Week 1
Cooper Kupp caught two passes for 35 yards in Seattle's Week 1 win against the New England Patriots. Kupp also had a touchdown called back due to an illegal shift. The game was sloppy as a whole, with both offenses just getting their legs back under them. However, the Seahawks' usage of their pass catchers looked very similar to 2025. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the team with 11 targets while Kupp was tied for second place with just three. Kupp was targeted on got-to-have-it downs as a veteran presence, but it does appear that this is shaping up to be another quiet fantasy season for him. As the Seahawks' offense continues to improve, it is worth keeping an eye on Kupp's usage. However, for now, it is clear that he should not be in your lineup.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN