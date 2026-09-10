George Kittle Will Complete His Comeback, Play in Week 1
George Kittle (Achilles) is off the injury report and has no designation for Thursday night's matchup in Melbourne against the Rams. Kittle tore his Achilles on January 11th against the Eagles, but the 32-year-old has been aiming for a Week 1 return. He'll hit that target and play on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kittle could need some time to ramp up to a full workload, but he brings a high enough ceiling to be started in most formats right away. Kittle is the No. 8 tight end in RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings, so he should probably be in your lineup if you drafted him in most leagues. With a whole new wide receiver group, Kittle's rapport with QB Brock Purdy will be critical to the 49ers' ability to keep up with the Rams Down Under this Thursday.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport