Damon Severson "Ready to Roll"

Sep 10, 2026, 9:36 AM ET
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson (shoulder) will be in the lineup at the start of the season, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports. "He's ready to roll," Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell told Scheig. "We'll probably keep him out of the exhibition games. No real reason for him to play in exhibition games. He's here and he's doing everything right now. We just want to be a little cautious where we keep him out of heavy contact or anything like that. We'll let him get back going. But I expect him to be ready for the start of the season." Severson underwent shoulder surgery late last season. He led all Blue Jackets defensemen with a plus-12 rating and posted 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) in 71 games.--Taavi PailkSource: Mark Scheig