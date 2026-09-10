Dejounte Murray Expected to be Ready for Training Camp
Dejounte Murray (Achilles) is expected to be a full go for training camp, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. Murray returned from a ruptured right Achilles a few games after the All-Star break and averaged 16.7 points, 6.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 steals on 48.4 percent shooting across 14 games. He also logged four straight games of 30-plus minutes in mid-March, easing some workload concerns. Jamahl Mosley gives New Orleans a defense-first coach, and Murray gives him a two-way lead guard who can fill multiple categories. Jordan Poole's inefficient scoring and Jeremiah Fears' second-unit path both get tighter if Murray is fully back, though Fears has been working out with Murray and still profiles as the long-term guard to track.
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk