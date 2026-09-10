A.J. Brown Diagnosed with a High Ankle Sprain
A.J. Brown (ankle) had a quiet debut with three catches for 26 yards on Wednesday night, before he was forced to leave with an injury. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Brown is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, which is an injury that usually requires multiple weeks to recover from. While X-Rays were negative for a fracture, the star receiver will have an MRI on Thursday to give the team a better timetable of how much time he'll miss. While Brown is out, Romeo Doubs will need to step up as he looks to rebound from his own disappointing debut. Kyle Williams, Mack Hollins, and DeMario Douglas will also likely get more playing time and targets, giving them the potential to pick up more work and fantasy value for as long as Brown is out.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport