Charlie Kolar Emerging as Early-Season Riser
Charlie Kolar signed a three-year, $24.3 million contract with the Bolts this offseason, and the former Raven is atop the depth chart heading into his first season with the team. Kolar earned his way to the top spot due to his skills as both a blocker and receiver, which he showed throughout training camp and the preseason. He is ahead of both Oronde Gadsden and David Njoku, who are more proven pass-catchers but may be limited this year behind Kolar. In his first four seasons with the Ravens, Kolar only had 30 catches on 41 targets for 409 yards and four touchdowns, but his complete skill set at the position has earned him enough playing time to make him a player to monitor early in the season, especially if you're looking for emerging tight end depth in deep leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller