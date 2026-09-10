Brock Bowers Likely Out For Week 2 As Well
Brock Bowers reportedly had a mensiscus trim surgery done in Dallas and according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport he could miss Week 2. "Out the opener, probably out week 2 and then we will see after that," Rapoport said on Good Morning Football. Rapoport did note that the fact that it was a meniscus trim rather than a meniscus repair is a promising sign as he says the trim surgeries are measured in weeks rather than months for meniscus repairs. Bowers is an elite tight end so his fantasy managers don't want to hear the news of his absence. But if he can keep it at just a two-week absence it will be manageable and will avoid potential disaster. But now it does sound like Bowers is unlikely for Week 2 as well.
Source: NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport