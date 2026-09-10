Tucker Kraft's Contract Talks Could Reset Tight End Market
Tucker Kraft remains in contract talks with the team, and the next deal at the position could be a big one. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Green Bay hopes to get something done by the end of Week 1, with Kraft in position to become the first tight end to reach $20 million per year. George Kittle currently tops the market at $19.1 million annually, just ahead of Trey McBride at $19 million. Kraft is entering the final year of his rookie contract after catching 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games last season before tearing his ACL against Carolina. He returned from the PUP list on July 31 and worked back into 11-on-11 drills in August. If the two sides can close the gap, Kraft's deal could be the one that finally pushes the tight-end market past $20 million.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN