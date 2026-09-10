Tyler Shough Leaves Fantasy Managers Plenty to Believe In
Tyler Shough made a pretty convincing case for himself before his rookie season ended. Over his final five games, Shough completed 69.9% of his passes for 1,316 yards, five touchdowns and only two interceptions while New Orleans went 4-1. He gave fantasy managers something on the ground too, adding 135 rushing yards and three more scores during that stretch. It was enough to earn him NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month honors for December and January. Shough now enters Year 2 without a quarterback competition and with Chris Olave coming off the best season of his career. First-round receiver Jordyn Tyson will miss the beginning of the year on injured reserve, so the supporting cast isn't completely intact. Still, Shough's finish is difficult to brush aside as one good game or a short hot streak. If that late-season version sticks around, he could move well beyond being viewed as just another matchup-dependent fantasy quarterback.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller