Jordan Love May Have to Carry More of Green Bay's Offense
Jordan Love could have more put on his plate than we've seen the past couple of seasons. Josh Jacobs remains unavailable, leaving Green Bay to sort through an unproven group of running backs as the season begins. Love didn't need huge volume to play well last year, completing a career-high 66.3% of his passes for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns and only six interceptions on 439 attempts. Fantasy managers have already seen what happens when those attempts climb. Love threw 579 times for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2023, his best fantasy season by far. The receiving group is also in better shape, with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Tucker Kraft all off the initial injury report. Love still doesn't give managers much of a rushing floor, and Minnesota isn't an easy opening matchup. This is more about what comes next. If Green Bay can't lean on the running game the way it has recently, Love's fantasy ceiling gets a lot more interesting.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller