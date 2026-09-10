Antonio Williams Drawing More Praise in Washington
Antonio Williams keeps giving the coaching staff reasons to stay interested. According to Zach Selby, offensive coordinator David Blough said he has seen a lot of growth from Williams and called the rookie a joy to work with. That fits what Washington has been saying for months. Williams was praised for his route running and ability to create separation in the spring, then continued to flash during training camp. He was also held out of the preseason finale along with a large group of regulars. The Week 1 depth chart still has Treylon Burks ahead of him, with Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs occupying the other starting spots, so there is no immediate fantasy role to bank on. Still, Williams was the 71st overall pick for a reason, and the positive reports have not stopped. If that growth starts turning into regular snaps, his fantasy value could move quickly.
Source: Zach Selby
Source: Zach Selby