Jacoby Brissett Could be a Trade Candidate at Midseason
Jacoby Brissett could be a midseason trade candidate if he plays well, but the Cardinals struggle to win. Brissett surprised a lot of people last year when he averaged 280.5 passing yards per start over 12 games when he took over for the injured Kyler Murray, but that was also in old offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's scheme with a completely different coaching staff. If the aforementioned scenario happens and Brissett is traded away at midseason, it would open a path for the Cardinals to see what they have in Carson Beck, a third-rounder back in April. The 33-year-old Brissett threw for a career-high 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 14 games (12 starts) last year. He has strong receiving options in Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, and Trey McBride, but the overwhelming consensus is that new head coach Mike LaFleur's offense will be more balanced in 2026, making Brissett a regression candidate in terms of his fantasy value in his 11th year in the NFL.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler