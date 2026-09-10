Josh Jacobs Pleads No Contest to Charges
Josh Jacobs pleaded no contest on Thursday to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. ESPN's Rob Demovsky reports that Brown County District Attorney David Lasee will not seek jail time for Jacobs, who was arrested in May in a domestic incident. However, Lasee will pursue a conviction on the battery count and will accept a deferred agreement on the criminal damage to property if Jacobs meets five conditions related to his no-contest plea. The Packers placed the 28-year-old RB on the commissioner's exempt list, where he is expected to remain until the legal process plays out. It is unclear if the NFL will then hand down a separate suspension for Jacobs, but he at least will be sidelined for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season this Sunday against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings. Jacobs' off-the-field legal issues have obviously damaged his fantasy football value quite a bit for the start of the season, but he should remain stashed in all leagues while the legal process plays out. Without Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd is expected to get the first crack at backfield duties in Green Bay, but both Kaleb Johnson and Chris Brooks could also be involved.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman