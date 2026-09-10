Seth McGowan's Long Road Leads to the Colts' RB2 Job
Seth McGowan took a long route to his current spot behind Jonathan Taylor. Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star detailed the difficult road McGowan traveled after his career at Oklahoma ended following a 2021 arrest, with stops at Texas College, Butler Community College, New Mexico State and Kentucky before the Colts drafted him in the seventh round this spring. The football climb continued once he arrived. McGowan impressed Indianapolis with his physical running and receiving ability during camp, and he has now moved ahead of DJ Giddens on the current depth chart after opening the preseason behind him. That makes the rookie considerably more interesting for fantasy. Taylor still dominates this backfield, so there isn't much standalone value to chase right now. McGowan has nevertheless gone from a seventh-round flier to the Colts' No. 2 back, giving him real handcuff value if his role is ever forced to grow.
Source: Joel A. Erickson
Source: Joel A. Erickson