Pat Bryant Could Force his Way into Bigger Role in 2026
Pat Bryant, the team's third-round pick in 2025. The Broncos' big offseason move was acquiring speedy receiver Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins, and Courtland Sutton will continue to be a factor. But the praise about Bryant's Year 2 improvements makes ESPN's Dan Graziano wonder if he could "force his way into a bigger role than expected." Graziano does not think that people should be shocked if Bryant is a big part of Denver's new-look passing attack in their Monday night opener on the road in Week 1 against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. The 23-year-old from Illinois caught 31 of his 49 targets for 378 yards and only one touchdown in 15 regular-season games in 2025 as a rookie, but he was more involved later in the year while battling multiple injuries. The Broncos' WR room is more crowded than ever, and Bryant will have to compete for targets with Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr., but he is an intriguing upside bench stash in deeper fantasy formats in an ascending Broncos offense. Bryant is currently rostered in 7% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: ESPN.com - Dan Graziano
Source: ESPN.com - Dan Graziano