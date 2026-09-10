Blake Grupe Still Competing for Week 1 Kicking Job
Blake Grupe still hasn't secured the job for Sunday's opener against Tennessee. Special teams coordinator Chris Banjo said Thursday that Grupe and Jason Sanders remain in competition, according to Zack Rosenblatt. Banjo said he is looking for "confidence and consistency" before making the call. Grupe is currently on the active roster after the Jets claimed him off waivers from Indianapolis on Aug. 31, while Sanders is on the practice squad. Grupe made all 11 of his field-goal attempts over five games with the Colts last season, including a 60-yarder, after going 18-for-26 earlier in the year with New Orleans. Sanders missed all of 2025 with a hip injury but has considerably more NFL experience. For now, fantasy managers looking for a Week 1 kicker should wait for the Jets to actually name one.
Source: Zack Rosenblatt
Source: Zack Rosenblatt