Brock Purdy Still a QB2 Against Rams' Improved Defense
Brock Purdy lost out on eight games of production in 2025 while dealing with turf toe. In nine games, Purdy threw for 2,167 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Now healthy and bearing the weight of the $250 million contract he signed prior to last season, Purdy needs to start 2026 on the right foot. San Francisco brought in wide receivers Mike Evans, rookie De'Zhaun Stribling, and Deebo Samuel Sr. in the offseason, and Purdy still has Christian McCaffrey (undisclosed) as a safety valve. Tight end George Kittle (Achilles) will be active but is expected to be on a pitch count. Purdy will not have it easy against the Rams after they bolstered their defense with the additions of Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie, and Jaylen Watson. If San Francisco's offensive line can keep him safe, Purdy can have a productive day given the options around him. He projects as a high-end QB2 in RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings.
Source: NFL.com
Source: NFL.com