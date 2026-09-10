Jakobi Meyers in Non-Contact Jersey Again on Thursday
Jakobi Meyers (thumb) was seen wearing a non-contact jersey, according to Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. It looks like Meyers will be a limited participant for the second straight day as the Jaguars prepare to face the Cleveland Browns in the Week 1 season opener on Sunday, but Meyers said himself that he will play this weekend despite dealing with a thumb injury. If Meyers can upgrade to a full practice on Friday, he could be removed from the final injury report altogether. Most likely, Meyers will be active against Cleveland on Sunday, where he will be competing for targets with Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. The 29-year-old caught 75 passes for 835 yards and three touchdowns in 16 total regular-season games last year with the Jags and Las Vegas Raiders, but his fantasy stock has fallen going into 2026 due to the emergence of Washington as quarterback Trevor Lawrence's favorite target. If Meyers plays on Sunday, fantasy managers should consider him a WR4/flex option.
Source: The Florida Times-Union - Ryan O'Halloran
Source: The Florida Times-Union - Ryan O'Halloran