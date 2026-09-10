Tua Tagovailoa Up in the Air for Week 1 With Back Injury
Tua Tagovailoa (back) went down in Thursday's practice with what looked like lower-back pain, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The Falcons are prepping to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 with a QB3 right now. Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is not cleared yet after suffering a partial tear of his ACL, so if Tua cannot go on Sunday, it could be Cooper Rush who gets the nod under center. ESPN's Marc Raimondi reports that Rush said he took all of the reps with the first-team offense on Thursday after Tagovailoa tweaked his back. If not for Penix not being quite ready to return, Tagovailoa most likely would have lost the QB competition during training camp in his first year outside of Miami. Already with a concerning history of head injuries, durability is not Tua's strong suit, and it now looks like he will not be able to make his Falcons debut in Week 1. The Falcons' plan is to let Penix take over the starting gig in Atlanta when he is ready, so Tagovailoa's fantasy value in deep two-QB leagues will be fleeting. If Tagovailoa is ruled out this weekend, Jack Strand would be in line to serve as Rush's backup.
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo