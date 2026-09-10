Jeremiyah Love Expected to Play Sunday
Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, but NFL Insider Adam Schefter suggested that he's expected to play in Sunday's season opener against the Chargers. Love injured his ankle in a preseason game against the Raiders in which he was given 14 opportunities, but he has since made steady progress, and his presence on Wednesday is an encouraging sign for his Week 1 availability. The third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Love has the highest Offensive Rookie of the Year odds and is expected to quickly become a focal point of the Cardinals' new-look offense under head coach Mike LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Fantasy managers will need to continue monitoring his progress throughout the week, and while the potential of a limited snap count still exists to begin the year, Love is trending in the right direction.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter