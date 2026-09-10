Kyler Murray Well-Positioned for a Significant Bounce-Back
Kyler Murray has struggled with injuries and inconsistency, playing in at least 14 games only twice while finishing as the QB19 or lower in three of the past five seasons. Following his release from the Arizona Cardinals, he signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings and now finds himself in a prime environment for a bounce-back season. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has long been respected for the work he has done with his quarterbacks, while four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Justin Jefferson has been regarded as one of the top players at the position since entering the league in 2020. After winning the starting job in training camp, Murray finds himself at the helm of what was a top-six passing offense as recently as 2024 before facing significant quarterback concerns a season ago. With the mobility to provide a healthy fantasy floor and the surrounding playmakers to elevate his ceiling, the former first overall pick is a candidate to greatly outperform expectations as he enters the year as RotoBaller's QB19.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller