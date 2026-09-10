Christian McCaffrey Healthy, Projected As Top-Three RB Option For Week 1
Christian McCaffrey (undisclosed) spent much of the preseason limited with what was described in numerous reports as general tightness. McCaffrey later explained that his extended absence from team drills was part of the team's plan to keep him fresh in 2026 after racking up 414 touches in 2025. McCaffrey was not listed on injury reports this week and carries no designation ahead of the 49ers' season opener against the Rams. Injuries to the 49ers' offense in 2025 paved the way for McCaffrey to be the team's leading receiver. San Francisco fleshed out its wide receiver room in the offseason, reuniting with Deebo Samuel Sr., signing free agent Mike Evans, and drafting rookie De'Zhaun Stribling. With the new additions, there may be fewer opportunities for McCaffrey as a pass catcher. Still, he will remain the focal point of Kyle Shanahan's dynamic offense and, when healthy, has the potential to be the top running back in fantasy football week-to-week. McCaffrey projects as a top-3 option at his position in Week 1.
Source: Jennifer Lee Chan
Source: Jennifer Lee Chan