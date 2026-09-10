Deebo Samuel Sr. Draws Tough Matchup In First Game Back With 49ers
Deebo Samuel Sr. is back with his former team after spending 2025 with the Washington Commanders. Samuel played with the 49ers from 2019 to 2024, during which time he averaged 55.7 receptions and 798.7 receiving yards per season. The team lists the 30-year-old receiver as starting opposite Mike Evans on their depth chart to start the season. Samuel will be competing not only with Evans for targets, but also rookie De'Zhaun Stribling and safety valve Christian McCaffrey. Tight end George Kittle (Achilles) is expected to be on a pitch count in Week 1, which might afford Samuel some extra looks. In Week 1, Samuel will likely face off against cornerback Trent McDuffie, who has held the receiver in check in their past meetings. Samuel ranks as a borderline WR4/5 in RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings. Given the matchup and competition for targets, Samuel is a risky play in the first week of the season.
Source: San Francisco 49ers
Source: San Francisco 49ers