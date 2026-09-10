Ashton Jeanty Will Play on Sunday
Ashton Jeanty (ankle) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice, and NFL Insider Adam Schefter confirmed on Thursday that he would play in the season opener against the Dolphins. Jeanty injured his ankle in late August, drawing headlines with a dramatic exit, but he has since returned to the practice field and is not expected to be limited in Week 1. In his absence, fourth-round rookie Mike Washington Jr. positioned himself for a significant change-of-pace role through three dominant preseason outings, and it remains to be seen how new head coach Klint Kubiak will split carries in his first game with the Raiders. After handling a bell cow role as a rookie, expectations are high for Jeanty if the offense as a whole can take a step forward, and he is RotoBaller's RB15 for Week 1.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter